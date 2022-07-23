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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 11a
Chapter 4, Problem 11a

Consider the graph of each quadratic function.
a) Give the domain and range.
Graph of the quadratic function f(x) = (x + 3)² - 4 showing a parabola opening upward with vertex at (-3, -4).

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Identify the domain of the quadratic function. Since it is a parabola that opens upwards and extends infinitely left and right, the domain includes all real numbers. In interval notation, this is expressed as \((-\infty, \infty)\).
Locate the vertex of the parabola on the graph. The vertex is given as \((-13, -15)\), which represents the minimum point of the parabola because it opens upwards.
Determine the range of the function. Since the parabola opens upwards, the function values (y-values) start at the vertex's y-coordinate and go to positive infinity. Therefore, the range is all real numbers greater than or equal to \(-15\).
Express the range in interval notation as \([-15, \infty)\), indicating that the function's output values start at \(-15\) and increase without bound.
Summarize the domain and range: Domain is all real numbers \((-\infty, \infty)\), and range is \([-15, \infty)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Quadratic Function

The domain of a quadratic function includes all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. Since quadratic functions are polynomials, their domain is all real numbers, meaning any real number can be substituted for x.
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Range of a Quadratic Function

The range of a quadratic function is the set of all possible output values (y-values). For a parabola opening upwards, the range starts at the vertex's y-coordinate and extends to positive infinity. For the given function, the minimum value is -15, so the range is y ≥ -15.
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Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function

The vertex form of a quadratic function is f(x) = a(x-h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex. This form makes it easy to identify the vertex and determine the direction the parabola opens. Here, the vertex is (-13, -15), and since a = 1 > 0, the parabola opens upwards.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. If y varies inversely as x, and y=10 when x=3, find y when x=20.

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Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.

(a) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≥ 0

(b) -(x + 1)(x + 2) > 0

(c) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≤ 0

(d) -(x + 1)(x + 2) < 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.

(a) (x - 5)(x + 2) ≥ 0

(b) (x - 5)(x + 2) > 0

(c) (x - 5)(x + 2) ≤ 0

(d) (x - 5)(x + 2) < 0

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