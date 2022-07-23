Textbook Question
Solve each problem. If y varies inversely as x, and y=10 when x=3, find y when x=20.
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Solve each problem. If y varies inversely as x, and y=10 when x=3, find y when x=20.
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
(a) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≥ 0
(b) -(x + 1)(x + 2) > 0
(c) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≤ 0
(d) -(x + 1)(x + 2) < 0
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
(a) (x - 5)(x + 2) ≥ 0
(b) (x - 5)(x + 2) > 0
(c) (x - 5)(x + 2) ≤ 0
(d) (x - 5)(x + 2) < 0
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x4 + 4x3 + 2x2 + 9x+4) / x+4
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (3x3+6x2-8x+3)/(x+3)
Solve each problem. Suppose r varies directly as the square of m, and inversely as s. If r=12 when m=6 and s=4, find r when m=6 and s=20.