Textbook Question
Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 2(x-2) / {(x-1)(x-3)} ≤ 0
590
views
Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 2(x-2) / {(x-1)(x-3)} ≤ 0
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1.
Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 2(x-2) / {(x-1)(x-3)} > 0
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
(a) (x - 5)(x + 2) ≥ 0
(b) (x - 5)(x + 2) > 0
(c) (x - 5)(x + 2) ≤ 0
(d) (x - 5)(x + 2) < 0
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x4 + 4x3 + 2x2 + 9x+4) / x+4
Consider the graph of each quadratic function.
a) Give the domain and range.