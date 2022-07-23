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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 11
Chapter 4, Problem 11

Solve each problem. If y varies inversely as x, and y=10 when x=3, find y when x=20.

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1
Understand the concept of inverse variation: If y varies inversely as x, it means that the product of y and x is a constant. Mathematically, this is expressed as \(y \times x = k\), where \(k\) is a constant.
Use the given values to find the constant \(k\). Substitute \(y = 10\) and \(x = 3\) into the equation \(y \times x = k\) to get \(10 \times 3 = k\).
Calculate the constant \(k\) by multiplying the given values: \(k = 30\).
Write the inverse variation equation with the constant \(k\): \(y \times x = 30\).
Find \(y\) when \(x = 20\) by substituting \(x = 20\) into the equation and solving for \(y\): \(y \times 20 = 30\), then solve for \(y\) by dividing both sides by 20.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Variation

Inverse variation describes a relationship where one variable increases as the other decreases, such that their product is constant. Mathematically, y varies inversely as x means y = k/x, where k is a constant.
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Finding the Constant of Variation

To solve inverse variation problems, first find the constant k by multiplying the given values of x and y. Using y = k/x, substitute the known values to calculate k, which remains the same for all pairs of x and y.
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Solving for Unknown Variable

After determining the constant k, substitute the new value of x into the equation y = k/x to find the corresponding y. This step applies the inverse variation formula to find unknown values based on the constant.
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