Textbook Question
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=3x4+2x3-4x2+x-1; no real zero greater than 1
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Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=3x4+2x3-4x2+x-1; no real zero greater than 1
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x - 8)/(x - 4) < 3
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 + 3x + 4; k = 2+i
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -1
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.