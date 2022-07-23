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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 60
Chapter 4, Problem 60

Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
ƒ(x)=x5+2x32x2+5x+5ƒ(x)=x^5+2x^3-2x^2+5x+5; no real zero less than -1

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1
First, understand the problem: we need to show that the polynomial function \(f(x) = x^5 + 2x^3 - 2x^2 + 5x + 5\) has no real zeros less than \(-1\). This means that for all \(x < -1\), \(f(x) \neq 0\).
Step 1: Evaluate the function at \(x = -1\) to get a reference value. Calculate \(f(-1) = (-1)^5 + 2(-1)^3 - 2(-1)^2 + 5(-1) + 5\).
Step 2: Analyze the behavior of \(f(x)\) for values less than \(-1\). Consider the sign of \(f(x)\) for \(x < -1\) by testing a value less than \(-1\), for example \(x = -2\), and calculate \(f(-2)\).
Step 3: Use the Intermediate Value Theorem and the sign test results to argue whether \(f(x)\) can cross zero for \(x < -1\). If \(f(x)\) does not change sign in that interval, then there are no zeros less than \(-1\).
Step 4: Optionally, analyze the derivative \(f'(x)\) to understand the increasing or decreasing behavior of \(f(x)\) for \(x < -1\), which can help confirm the absence of zeros in that region.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Real Zeros of Polynomial Functions

Real zeros of a polynomial are the values of x for which the polynomial equals zero. These zeros correspond to the x-intercepts of the graph. Understanding how to find or estimate these zeros is essential for analyzing the behavior of the polynomial function.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Polynomial Inequalities and Root Bounds

Root bounds provide intervals where real zeros of a polynomial can lie. Techniques like the Rational Root Theorem or using inequalities help determine if zeros exist within certain ranges, such as proving no zeros are less than a specific value.
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Evaluating Polynomial Values and Sign Changes

Evaluating the polynomial at specific points helps identify sign changes, which indicate the presence of zeros between those points. By checking values at strategic points, one can show whether zeros exist in certain intervals or confirm their absence.
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Factor Using the AC Method When a Is Not 1
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