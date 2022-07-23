Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x - 3)/(x + 1) > 4
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Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x - 3)/(x + 1) > 4
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=3x4+2x3-4x2+x-1; no real zero greater than 1
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x - 8)/(x - 4) < 3
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -1
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=x4+x3-x2+3; no real zero less than -2