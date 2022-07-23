Textbook Question
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -3
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Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -3
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=4/(x-1)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 4 and 5.
Find a polynomial function f of least degree having the graph shown. (Hint: See the NOTE following Example 4.)
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(6-3x)/(4-x)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2 /(x - 2) ≥ 1 / x