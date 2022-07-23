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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 64
Chapter 4, Problem 64

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x - 1) < 1 /(x + 1)

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1
Start by writing the inequality clearly: \(\frac{1}{x - 1} < \frac{1}{x + 1}\).
Bring all terms to one side to compare them: \(\frac{1}{x - 1} - \frac{1}{x + 1} < 0\).
Find a common denominator and combine the fractions: \(\frac{(x + 1) - (x - 1)}{(x - 1)(x + 1)} < 0\).
Simplify the numerator: \(\frac{x + 1 - x + 1}{(x - 1)(x + 1)} = \frac{2}{(x - 1)(x + 1)} < 0\).
Analyze the sign of the expression \(\frac{2}{(x - 1)(x + 1)}\) by considering the critical points \(x = 1\) and \(x = -1\), and determine where the expression is negative. Remember to exclude values that make the denominator zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Inequalities

Rational inequalities involve expressions with variables in the denominator. Solving them requires finding values of the variable that make the inequality true, while ensuring the denominator is never zero to avoid undefined expressions.
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Nonlinear Inequalities

Finding a Common Denominator and Combining Fractions

To compare or solve inequalities with rational expressions, rewrite both sides with a common denominator. This allows combining the inequality into a single rational expression, making it easier to analyze the sign of the numerator and denominator.
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Rationalizing Denominators

Sign Analysis and Interval Notation

After simplifying, determine where the rational expression is positive or negative by analyzing critical points (zeros of numerator and denominator). Use this to identify solution intervals, and express the solution set clearly using interval notation.
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Interval Notation
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