Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x - 1) < 1 /(x + 1)
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Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x - 1) < 1 /(x + 1)
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -3
The remainder theorem indicates that when a polynomial ƒ(x) is divided by x-k, the remainder is equal to ƒ(k). Consider the polynomial function ƒ(x) = x3 - 2x2 - x+2. Use the remainder theorem to find each of the following. Then determine the coordinates of the corresponding point on the graph of ƒ(x). ƒ (-2)
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=4/(x-1)
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(6-3x)/(4-x)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2 /(x - 2) ≥ 1 / x