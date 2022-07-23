Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x - 1) < 1 /(x + 1)
493
views
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x - 1) < 1 /(x + 1)
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=x5-3x3+x+2; no real zero greater than 2
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -2
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -3
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+2)/(x-3)
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 + 3x2 -x + 1; k = 1+i