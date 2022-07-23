Textbook Question
Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/2)(x-2)2+4
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Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/2)(x-2)2+4
Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/3)(x+3)4-3
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2 - 2 > x
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x4 - 3x3 - 4x2 + 12x) / x-2
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first.
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. 2x3+x+2; x+1