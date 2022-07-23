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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 19
Chapter 4, Problem 19

Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/2)(x-2)2+4

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Identify the given function: \(f(x) = \frac{1}{2}(x-2)^2 + 4\). This is a quadratic function in vertex form, where the vertex is at \((2, 4)\).
Find the first derivative \(f'(x)\) to determine where the function is increasing or decreasing. Use the power rule and chain rule: \(f'(x) = \frac{1}{2} \cdot 2(x-2) = (x-2)\).
Set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points: \(f'(x) = 0 \Rightarrow x - 2 = 0 \Rightarrow x = 2\). This is where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa.
Analyze the sign of \(f'(x)\) on intervals determined by the critical point \(x=2\): For \(x < 2\), \(f'(x) = x-2\) is negative, so the function is decreasing on \((-\infty, 2)\). For \(x > 2\), \(f'(x)\) is positive, so the function is increasing on \((2, \infty)\).
Summarize the domain intervals: The function is decreasing on the largest open interval \((-\infty, 2)\) and increasing on the largest open interval \((2, \infty)\). The vertex at \(x=2\) is the minimum point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Graphing

Graphing a function involves plotting points that satisfy the function's equation to visualize its shape. For quadratic functions like ƒ(x) = 1/2(x-2)^2 + 4, the graph is a parabola, which helps identify key features such as vertex, axis of symmetry, and general behavior.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Domain and Intervals

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values). Open intervals are continuous subsets of the domain where the function behaves in a specific way, such as increasing or decreasing, without including the endpoints.
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Interval Notation

Increasing and Decreasing Functions

A function is increasing on an interval if its output values rise as x increases, and decreasing if its output values fall. For quadratic functions, these intervals are determined by the vertex: the function decreases before the vertex and increases after it.
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Maximum Turning Points of a Polynomial Function
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