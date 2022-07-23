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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 96
Chapter 4, Problem 96

Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. -x2 + 2x + 6 > 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the inequality in a standard form by moving all terms to one side: \(-x^{2} + 2x + 6 > 0\).
Multiply the entire inequality by \(-1\) to make the quadratic coefficient positive, remembering to reverse the inequality sign: \(x^{2} - 2x - 6 < 0\).
Find the roots of the quadratic equation \(x^{2} - 2x - 6 = 0\) using the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^{2} - 4ac}}{2a}\), where \(a=1\), \(b=-2\), and \(c=-6\).
Determine the intervals defined by the roots and test values within these intervals to see where the inequality \(x^{2} - 2x - 6 < 0\) holds true.
Write the solution set in interval notation based on the intervals where the inequality is satisfied.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Quadratic Inequalities

Solving quadratic inequalities involves finding the values of the variable that make the quadratic expression greater than or less than zero. This typically requires rewriting the inequality in standard form, finding the roots of the corresponding quadratic equation, and testing intervals between the roots to determine where the inequality holds true.
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Factoring and Finding Roots

To solve the inequality, you first find the roots of the quadratic by factoring or using the quadratic formula. These roots divide the number line into intervals. Knowing the roots helps identify critical points where the expression changes sign, which is essential for testing the solution intervals.
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Interval Notation

Interval notation is a concise way to express the solution set of inequalities. It uses parentheses and brackets to indicate open or closed intervals, representing all values that satisfy the inequality. Understanding how to write and interpret interval notation is crucial for clearly communicating the solution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x4+2x3-3x2+24x-180

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Textbook Question

The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each cor-ner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.

a. Find the maximum volume of the box.

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Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary. ƒ(x)=x4+x39x2+11x4ƒ(x)=x^4+x^3-9x^2+11x-4

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Textbook Question

The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each corner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.

b. Determine when the volume of the box will be greater than 40 in.3.

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Textbook Question

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=2x5+10x46x3+8x2x+1ƒ(x)=-2x^5+10x^4-6x^3+8x^2-x+1

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Textbook Question

Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. -x2 + 4x + 1 ≥ 0

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