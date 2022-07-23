Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each cor-ner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.
a. Find the maximum volume of the box.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Formulating Polynomial Volume Functions
Domain Restrictions for Realistic Solutions
Using a Graphing Calculator Table to Find Maximum Values
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x4+2x3-3x2+24x-180
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. -x2 + 2x + 6 > 0
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each corner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.
b. Determine when the volume of the box will be greater than 40 in.3.
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. -x2 + 4x + 1 ≥ 0