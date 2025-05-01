Problem 67
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 2-i, 3, and -1
Problem 73
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 2-i and 6-3i
Problem 79
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 81
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 82
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 83
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 84
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 85
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 86
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 87
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 88
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 89
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 91
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 93
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 94
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Problem 97
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.
Problem 99
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.
Problem 103
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.
Problem 9
Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=2x4
Problem 18
Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/3)(x+3)4-3
Problem 19
Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/2)(x-2)2+4
Problem 21
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=5x5+2x3-3x+4
Problem 22
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-x3-4x2+2x-1
Problem 24
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=4x7-x5+x3-1
Problem 25
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=9x6-3x4+x2-2
Problem 26
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=10x6-x5+2x-2
Problem 27
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=3+2x-4x2-5x10
Problem 28
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=7+2x-5x2-10x4
Problem 31
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=-2x(x-3)(x+2)
Problem 32
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=-x(x+1)(x-1)
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
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