College Algebra
College Algebra
4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Graph Polynomial Functions
Problem 9
Textbook Question
Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. See Example 1. ƒ(x)=2x^4
