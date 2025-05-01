Problem 57
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 - 2x + 2; k = 1-i
Problem 59
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 + 3x + 4; k = 2+i
Problem 61
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 4x4 + x2 + 17x + 3; k= -3/2
Problem 63
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 + 3x2 -x + 1; k = 1+i
Problem 65
The remainder theorem indicates that when a polynomial ƒ(x) is divided by x-k, the remainder is equal to ƒ(k). Consider the polynomial function ƒ(x) = x3 - 2x2 - x+2. Use the remainder theorem to find each of the following. Then determine the coordinates of the corresponding point on the graph of ƒ(x). ƒ (-2)
Problem 69
The remainder theorem indicates that when a polynomial ƒ(x) is divided by x-k, the remainder is equal to ƒ(k). Consider the polynomial function ƒ(x) = x3 - 2x2 - x+2. Use the remainder theorem to find each of the following. Then determine the coordinates of the corresponding point on the graph of ƒ(x). ƒ (1)
Problem 1
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. Because x-1 is a factor of ƒ(x)=x6-x4+2x2-2, we can also conclude that ƒ(1) = 0.
Problem 3
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. For ƒ(x)=(x+2)4(x-3), the number 2 is a zero of multiplicity 4.
Problem 5
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. A polynomial function having degree 6 and only real coefficients may have no real zeros.
Problem 9
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. x3-5x2+3x+1; x-1
Problem 15
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. 4x2+2x+54; x-4
Problem 17
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. x3+2x2+3; x-1
Problem 18
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. 2x3+x+2; x+1
Problem 19
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first.
Problem 22
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.
Problem 25
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.
Problem 31
Factor into linear factors given that k is a zero. (multiplicity )
Problem 32
Factor into linear factors given that k is a zero. (multiplicity )
Problem 33
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Problem 34
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Problem 36
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Problem 37
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Problem 48
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Problem 49
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Problem 51
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Problem 52
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Problem 53
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zeros of -3, 1, and 4; ƒ(2)=30
Problem 55
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zeros of -2, 1, and 0; ƒ(-1)=-1
Problem 57
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zero of -3 having multiplicity 3; ƒ(3)=36
Problem 61
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 5+i and 5-i
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
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