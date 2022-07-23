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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 49
Chapter 5, Problem 49

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln √e

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1
Recognize that the expression involves the natural logarithm function \( \ln \) and the square root of \( e \), where \( e \) is the base of the natural logarithm.
Rewrite the square root of \( e \) using an exponent: \( \sqrt{e} = e^{\frac{1}{2}} \).
Apply the logarithm power rule: \( \ln(a^b) = b \ln(a) \). So, \( \ln \sqrt{e} = \ln \left(e^{\frac{1}{2}}\right) = \frac{1}{2} \ln e \).
Recall that \( \ln e = 1 \) because the natural logarithm of \( e \) is 1.
Substitute \( \ln e = 1 \) into the expression to simplify it to \( \frac{1}{2} \times 1 = \frac{1}{2} \). This is the exact value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Logarithm (ln)

The natural logarithm, denoted as ln, is the logarithm to the base e, where e is approximately 2.71828. It answers the question: to what power must e be raised to get a given number? For example, ln(e) = 1 because e¹ = e.
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Properties of Exponents and Radicals

The square root of a number can be expressed as an exponent of 1/2. For example, √e is equivalent to e^(1/2). Understanding this allows simplification of expressions involving roots and exponents.
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Logarithm Power Rule

The logarithm power rule states that ln(a^b) = b * ln(a). This property helps simplify logarithms of exponential expressions by bringing the exponent in front as a multiplier, making calculations easier.
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