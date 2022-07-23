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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 50
Chapter 5, Problem 50

Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log10 x

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Understand that the function given is \( f(x) = \log_{10} x \), which is a logarithmic function with base 10. This means it is the inverse of the exponential function \( 10^x \).
Identify the domain of the function. Since logarithms are only defined for positive real numbers, the domain is \( x > 0 \). This means the graph will only exist to the right of the y-axis.
Plot key points by choosing values of \( x \) that are powers of 10, because \( \log_{10} 10^k = k \). For example, plot points at \( (1,0) \), \( (10,1) \), and \( (0.1, -1) \).
Draw the vertical asymptote at \( x = 0 \) because the logarithmic function approaches negative infinity as \( x \) approaches zero from the right.
Sketch the curve passing through the plotted points, increasing slowly and continuously for \( x > 0 \), reflecting the logarithmic growth behavior.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logarithmic Functions

A logarithmic function is the inverse of an exponential function. For ƒ(x) = log₁₀(x), it answers the question: 'To what power must 10 be raised to get x?' Understanding this helps in interpreting the behavior and values of the function.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Domain of Logarithmic Functions

The domain of ƒ(x) = log₁₀(x) includes all positive real numbers (x > 0) because logarithms of zero or negative numbers are undefined in the real number system. Recognizing the domain is essential for correctly graphing the function.
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Graphing Logarithmic Functions

Graphing involves plotting points that satisfy the function and understanding key features like the vertical asymptote at x = 0, the x-intercept at (1,0), and the increasing nature of the graph. This helps visualize how the function behaves across its domain.
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Related Practice
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