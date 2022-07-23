Textbook Question
Find the inverse of each function that is one-to-one. {(3,-1), (5,0), (0,5), (4, 2/3)}
606
views
Find the inverse of each function that is one-to-one. {(3,-1), (5,0), (0,5), (4, 2/3)}
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 28
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln √e
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log10 x
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln x + ln x2 = 3
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log6 (x-2)