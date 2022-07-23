Find the domain and range of the function. The domain of any exponential function \$2^x\( is all real numbers, so the domain of \)f(x) = 2^{x+2} - 4\( is also all real numbers. The range of the base function \)2^x$ is \((0, \, \infty)\), so after shifting down by 4, the range becomes \((-4, \, \infty)\).