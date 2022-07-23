Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log6 (2x + 4) = 2
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log6 (2x + 4) = 2
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log4 (x3 + 37) = 3
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln √e
Determine whether the given functions are inverses. ƒ= {(2,5), (3,5), (4,5)}; g = {(5,2)}
Determine whether the given functions are inverses.
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. See Example 3. ƒ(x) = 2x+3 +1