Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log3 (x-1) + 2

Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 [(2x + 8)(x + 4)] = 5
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 [(2x + 8)(x + 4)] = 5
Determine whether each pair of functions graphed are inverses.
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log3 [(x + 5)(x - 3)] = 2
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)-x+1
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 0.00013
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln (27 943)