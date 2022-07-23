Textbook Question
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log3 (x-1) + 2
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Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log3 (x-1) + 2
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)-x+1
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 0.00013
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x+2
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln (27 943)
Find the inverse of each function that is one-to-one. {(1, -3), (2, -7), (4, -3), (5, -5)}