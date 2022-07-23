Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 53
Chapter 5, Problem 53

Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log3 [(x + 5)(x - 3)] = 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the equation is a logarithmic equation with base 3: \(\log_3 \left[(x + 5)(x - 3)\right] = 2\).
Use the definition of logarithm to rewrite the equation in exponential form: \((x + 5)(x - 3) = 3^2\).
Simplify the right side: \(3^2 = 9\), so the equation becomes \((x + 5)(x - 3) = 9\).
Expand the left side using the distributive property: \(x^2 - 3x + 5x - 15 = 9\), which simplifies to \(x^2 + 2x - 15 = 9\).
Bring all terms to one side to set the quadratic equation to zero: \(x^2 + 2x - 15 - 9 = 0\), which simplifies to \(x^2 + 2x - 24 = 0\). Then solve this quadratic equation for \(x\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithmic properties, such as the product rule, allow combining or expanding logarithmic expressions. For example, log_b(MN) = log_b(M) + log_b(N). Understanding these properties helps simplify or rewrite equations involving logarithms to isolate variables.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property

Definition of Logarithms and Exponentials

A logarithm log_b(A) = C means that b raised to the power C equals A (b^C = A). This definition is essential for converting logarithmic equations into exponential form, which often makes solving for the variable more straightforward.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations

Solving Quadratic Equations

After rewriting the logarithmic equation in exponential form, the resulting equation may be quadratic. Knowing how to solve quadratic equations using factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula is necessary to find exact solutions.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log3 (x-1) + 2

801
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)-x+1

804
views
Textbook Question

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 0.00013

696
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x+2

918
views
Textbook Question

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln (27 ×\(\times\) 943)

705
views
Textbook Question

Find the inverse of each function that is one-to-one. {(1, -3), (2, -7), (4, -3), (5, -5)}

575
views