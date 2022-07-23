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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 25
Chapter 5, Problem 25

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 518 - log 342

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1
Recall the logarithmic property that states: \(\log a - \log b = \log \left( \frac{a}{b} \right)\).
Apply this property to the given expression: \(\log 518 - \log 342 = \log \left( \frac{518}{342} \right)\).
Simplify the fraction inside the logarithm: calculate \(\frac{518}{342}\).
Evaluate the logarithm of the simplified fraction using a calculator or logarithm table.
If needed, approximate the value to four decimal places.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithms have specific properties that simplify expressions, such as the subtraction property: log(a) - log(b) = log(a/b). This allows combining or breaking down logarithmic expressions to make calculations easier.
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Evaluating Logarithmic Expressions

To find the value of a logarithmic expression, you may need to rewrite it using properties or convert it to a common base. Understanding how to evaluate or approximate logs, especially with non-standard bases, is essential.
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Decimal Approximation of Logarithms

When exact values are not possible, logarithms can be approximated using calculators or tables. Rounding to a specified number of decimal places, such as four, ensures precision and clarity in the final answer.
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Logarithms Introduction
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