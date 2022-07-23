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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 25
Chapter 5, Problem 25

Solve each equation. x=3log38x = 3 \(\log\)_3 8

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1
Recognize that the equation is given as \(x = 3^{\log_3 8}\), where the base of the exponent and the base of the logarithm are the same (both 3).
Recall the logarithmic identity: \(a^{\log_a b} = b\). This means that when the base of the exponent and the logarithm match, the expression simplifies directly to the argument of the logarithm.
Apply this identity to simplify \(3^{\log_3 8}\) to just 8.
Therefore, the value of \(x\) is equal to 8.
Conclude that the solution to the equation is \(x = 8\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logarithmic and Exponential Functions

Logarithmic functions are the inverses of exponential functions. Understanding how these two relate helps in simplifying expressions like 3^log3(8), where the base of the exponent and the logarithm are the same.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Properties of Logarithms

Key properties such as log_b(b^x) = x and b^{log_b(x)} = x allow simplification of expressions involving logs and exponents with the same base. These properties are essential for solving equations like x = 3^{log_3(8)}.
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Change of Base Property

Evaluating Expressions with Matching Bases

When the base of the exponent matches the base of the logarithm, the expression simplifies directly to the argument of the logarithm. For example, 3^{log_3(8)} simplifies to 8, which is crucial for solving the given equation.
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Evaluating Algebraic Expressions
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