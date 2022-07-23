Graph each function. ƒ(x) = 3x

Analyze the behavior of the graph as \(x\) approaches positive and negative infinity. For \(f(x) = 3^x\), as \(x \to \infty\), \(f(x) \to \infty\), and as \(x \to -\infty\), \(f(x) \to 0\). This means the graph will rise steeply to the right and approach the x-axis but never touch it on the left.