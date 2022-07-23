Textbook Question
Find the inverse of each function that is one-to-one. {(3,-1), (5,0), (0,5), (4, 2/3)}
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Find the inverse of each function that is one-to-one. {(3,-1), (5,0), (0,5), (4, 2/3)}
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log3 [(x + 5)(x - 3)] = 2
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)-x+1
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 0.00013
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x+2
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log6 (x-2)