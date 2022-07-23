Textbook Question
Solve each equation. (√2)x+4 = 4x
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Solve each equation. (√2)x+4 = 4x
Solve each equation. (1/e)-x = (1/e2)x+1
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 3/2
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 6
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. y = A + B(1 - e-Cx), for x
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. y = K/(1+ae-bx), for b