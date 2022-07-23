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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 93
Chapter 5, Problem 93

Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln √(a3/b5)

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Start with the given expression: \(\ln \sqrt{\frac{a^3}{b^5}}\).
Rewrite the square root as an exponent of 1/2: \(\ln \left( \frac{a^3}{b^5} \right)^{\frac{1}{2}}\).
Use the logarithm power rule: \(\ln \left( x^r \right) = r \ln x\), so this becomes \(\frac{1}{2} \ln \left( \frac{a^3}{b^5} \right)\).
Apply the logarithm quotient rule: \(\ln \left( \frac{x}{y} \right) = \ln x - \ln y\), so rewrite as \(\frac{1}{2} ( \ln a^3 - \ln b^5 )\).
Use the logarithm power rule again on each term: \(\frac{1}{2} ( 3 \ln a - 5 \ln b )\), then substitute \(\ln a = u\) and \(\ln b = v\) to get \(\frac{1}{2} (3u - 5v)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithmic properties allow the simplification of expressions involving logs. Key rules include the product rule (ln(xy) = ln x + ln y), the quotient rule (ln(x/y) = ln x - ln y), and the power rule (ln(x^r) = r ln x). These properties help rewrite complex logarithmic expressions in simpler forms.
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Natural Logarithm and Its Inverse

The natural logarithm (ln) is the inverse of the exponential function with base e. Understanding that ln a = u means a = e^u helps in expressing variables in terms of u and v. This relationship is crucial for rewriting expressions without the ln function.
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Exponent Rules and Radicals

Exponent rules govern how powers and roots are manipulated, such as √(x) = x^(1/2) and (x^m)^n = x^(mn). Applying these rules allows the expression inside the logarithm to be rewritten as a single power, facilitating substitution using u and v without the ln function.
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