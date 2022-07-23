Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 34
Chapter 5, Problem 34

Graph each function. ƒ(x)=(1/6)xƒ(x)=(1/6)^{-x}

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the function is given by \(f(x) = \left(\frac{1}{6}\right)^{-x}\). The negative exponent means you can rewrite the function using the property of exponents: \(a^{-x} = \frac{1}{a^x}\).
Rewrite the function as \(f(x) = \left(\frac{1}{6}\right)^{-x} = 6^x\). This simplifies the function to an exponential function with base 6.
Identify key points to plot by choosing values for \(x\), such as \(x = -2, -1, 0, 1, 2\), and calculate the corresponding \(f(x)\) values using \(f(x) = 6^x\).
Plot the points on the coordinate plane and observe the shape of the graph. Since the base 6 is greater than 1, the graph will show exponential growth, increasing rapidly as \(x\) increases.
Draw the curve through the plotted points, noting that the graph passes through \((0,1)\) because any nonzero number raised to the zero power is 1, and the graph approaches the x-axis but never touches it (asymptote at \(y=0\)).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive real number not equal to 1. These functions model growth or decay processes and have distinctive graphs that either increase or decrease rapidly depending on the base and exponent.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent, i.e., a^{-x} = 1 / a^x. Understanding this helps rewrite and simplify expressions, which is essential for graphing functions like f(x) = (1/6)^{-x}.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules

Graphing Exponential Functions

Graphing involves plotting points by substituting values of x and understanding the behavior of the function, such as asymptotes and intercepts. For f(x) = (1/6)^{-x}, recognizing it as (6)^x helps predict an increasing exponential graph with a horizontal asymptote at y=0.
Recommended video:
5:46
Graphs of Exponential Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = ∛(x+1) - 3

581
views
Textbook Question

Find the [H3O+] for each substance with the given pH. Write answers in scientific notation to the nearest tenth. soda pop, 2.7

723
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. ƒ(x) = 4-x

814
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. log9 x = 5/2

772
views
Textbook Question

Find the [H3O+] for each substance with the given pH. Write answers in scientific notation to the nearest tenth. beer, 4.8

711
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 5(1.015)x-1980 = 8

544
views