Graph each function. ƒ(x) = 4-x

Textbook Question
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = ∛(x+1) - 3
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Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = ∛(x+1) - 3
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. e2x - 6ex + 8 = 0
Solve each equation. log9 x = 5/2
Graph each function.
Find the [H3O+] for each substance with the given pH. Write answers in scientific notation to the nearest tenth. beer, 4.8
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 5(1.015)x-1980 = 8