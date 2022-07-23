Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log2 (x2 - 100) - log2 (x + 10) = 1
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log2 (x2 - 100) - log2 (x + 10) = 1
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln(7 - x) + ln(1 - x) = ln (25 - x)
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log x + log(x - 21) = log 100
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = log1/2 (x-2)
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = | log1/2 (x-2) |
Solve each equation. See Examples 4–6. 4x = 2