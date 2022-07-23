Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 63
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Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 63
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. g(3)
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 0.1
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. g(2)
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.
If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. log5 5 = 1