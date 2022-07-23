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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 15
Chapter 5, Problem 15

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 63

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1
Recognize that the expression \( \log 63 \) typically means the logarithm base 10 of 63, which is written as \( \log_{10} 63 \).
Recall the definition of logarithm: \( \log_b a = c \) means \( b^c = a \). Here, we want to find \( c \) such that \( 10^c = 63 \).
Use the change of base formula if needed: \( \log_b a = \frac{\log_k a}{\log_k b} \). Since the base is 10, you can directly use a calculator or logarithm tables to find \( \log_{10} 63 \).
If you are calculating by hand or using a calculator, input 63 and press the \( \log \) button to get the value.
If an approximation is required, round the result to four decimal places.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Logarithms

A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log_b(a) = c means b^c = a. Understanding this definition is essential to interpret and solve logarithmic expressions.
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Logarithms Introduction

Common Logarithms (Base 10)

When the base is not specified, log usually refers to the common logarithm with base 10. This means log 63 is log_10(63). Knowing this helps in using calculators or logarithm tables to find approximate values.
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Graphs of Common Functions

Using a Calculator for Logarithms

Calculators typically have a log button for base-10 logarithms. To find log 63, input 63 and press log to get a decimal approximation. Rounding the result to four decimal places provides the required precision.
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Logarithms Introduction
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