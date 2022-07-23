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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 13
Chapter 5, Problem 13

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 0.1

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1
Recall that the logarithm function \( \log_b a \) answers the question: "To what power must the base \( b \) be raised, to get \( a \)?" Here, the base is assumed to be 10 since it is not specified (common logarithm).
Rewrite the problem as \( \log_{10} 0.1 \), which means we want to find the exponent \( x \) such that \( 10^x = 0.1 \).
Express 0.1 as a power of 10: \( 0.1 = \frac{1}{10} = 10^{-1} \).
Set the equation \( 10^x = 10^{-1} \) and use the property that if \( b^x = b^y \), then \( x = y \).
Conclude that \( x = -1 \), so \( \log 0.1 = -1 \). If an approximation is requested, it is exactly \( -1.0000 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Logarithms

A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log base 10 of 0.1 asks, '10 raised to what power equals 0.1?' Understanding this definition is essential to evaluate logarithmic expressions.
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Logarithms Introduction

Common Logarithms (Base 10)

Common logarithms use base 10 and are often written simply as log without a base. They are widely used in science and engineering. Knowing that log 10 = 1 and log 1 = 0 helps in estimating and calculating values like log 0.1.
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Graphs of Common Functions

Approximating Logarithmic Values

When the logarithm of a number is not an integer, it can be approximated using calculators or logarithm tables. Providing answers to four decimal places ensures precision. For example, log 0.1 equals -1 exactly, but other values may require approximation.
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