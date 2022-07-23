Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = 2|x|
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Graph each function. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = 2|x|
Suppose that water from a wetland area is sampled and found to have the given hydronium ion concentration. Determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog. 2.4910-5
Solve each equation. log1/2 (x+3) = -4
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. e2x - 6ex + 8 = 0
Solve each equation. log9 x = 5/2
Find the [H3O+] for each substance with the given pH. Write answers in scientific notation to the nearest tenth. beer, 4.8