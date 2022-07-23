Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = ex, find g(ln 4)
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 96a
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = 3x, find ƒ(log3 2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the function is given as \(f(x) = 3^x\), and you need to find \(f(\log_3 2)\), which means substituting \(x\) with \(\log_3 2\) in the function.
Write the expression explicitly as \(f(\log_3 2) = 3^{\log_3 2}\).
Recall the property of exponents and logarithms: for any positive base \(a \neq 1\), \(a^{\log_a b} = b\). This is because the logarithm \(\log_a b\) is the exponent to which \(a\) must be raised to get \(b\).
Apply this property to simplify \(3^{\log_3 2}\) directly to \(2\) without further calculation.
Conclude that \(f(\log_3 2) = 2\) based on the exponential and logarithmic inverse relationship.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exponential Functions
An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant not equal to 1. It models growth or decay processes and has unique properties, such as the function being one-to-one and always positive. Understanding how to evaluate and manipulate these functions is essential for solving problems involving exponents.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
A logarithmic function is the inverse of an exponential function and is written as log_a(x), where a is the base. It answers the question: to what power must the base a be raised to get x? Knowing how to interpret and use logarithms is crucial for simplifying expressions and solving equations involving exponents.
Recommended video:
Inverse Function Property of Exponentials and Logarithms
Exponential and logarithmic functions with the same base are inverses, meaning f(log_a(x)) = x and log_a(a^x) = x. This property allows simplification of expressions like f(log_3 2) by directly substituting and canceling the functions, which is key to evaluating the given expression efficiently.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
755
views
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = ex, find g(ln ln 52)
689
views
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = ex, find g(ln 1/e)
896
views
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = 3x, find ƒ(log3 (ln 3))
761
views
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = 3x, find ƒ(log3 (2 ln 3))
811
views
Textbook Question
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 9/4
881
views