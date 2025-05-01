Problem 59
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Problem 65
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Problem 1
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. For the following statement to be true, the value of x must be ____, and the value of y must be ____.
Problem 5
If the dimension of matrix A is 3 2 and the dimension of matrix B is 2 6, then the dimension of AB is ____.
Problem 7
Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.
Problem 8
Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.
Problem 9
Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.
Problem 10
Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.
Problem 11
Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.
Problem 13
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.
Problem 15
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.
Problem 17
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.
Problem 19
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.
Problem 21
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.
Problem 27
Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Problem 29
Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Problem 35
Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Problem 37
Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Problem 41
Let and . Find each of the following.
2A
Problem 47
Let and . Find each of the following.
-A + (1/2)B
Problem 55
Find each product, if possible.
Problem 57
Find each product, if possible.
Problem 59
Find each product, if possible.
Problem 61
Find each product, if possible.
Problem 67
Find each product, if possible.
Problem 69
Given and , find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. BA
Problem 71
Given , and , find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. BC
Problem 73
Given , and , find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. AB
Problem 79
For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. See Example 7.
Problem 80
For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA.
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
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