Problem 81
For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA.
Problem 82
For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA.
Problem 84
Find AB and BA for the following matrices.
Matrix B acts as the multiplicative element for 2 2 square matrices.
Problem 1
Answer each question. What is the product of and I2 (in either order)?
Problem 2
Answer each question. What is the product ?
Problem 9
Are the given matrices inverses of each other? (Hint: Check to see whether their products are the identity matrix In.)
Problem 13
Are the given matrices inverses of each other? (Hint: Check to see whether their products are the identity matrix In.)
Problem 17
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Problem 19
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Problem 21
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Problem 23
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Problem 25
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Problem 27
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Problem 1
Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.
2x + 6y = 6
5x + 9y = 9
Problem 8
Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.
6x + 10y = -11
9x + 6y = -3
Problem 25
Solve each system, using the method indicated.
5x + 2y = -10
3x - 5y = -6 (Gauss-Jordan)
Problem 27
Solve each system, using the method indicated.
3x + y = -7
x - y = -5 (Gaussian elimination)
Problem 29
Solve each system, using the method indicated.
x - z = -3
y + z = 6
2x - 3z = -9 (Gauss-Jordan)
Problem 35
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 47
Solve each equation.
Problem 62
Solve each problem. Find all values of b such that the straight line 3x - y = b touches the circle x2 + y2 = 25 at only one point.
Problem 64
Solve each problem. Find the equation of the line passing through the points of intersection of the graphs of x2 + y2 = 20 and x2 - y = 0.
Problem 71
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.
Problem 73
Perform each operation, if possible.
Problem 75
Perform each operation, if possible.
Problem 77
Perform each operation, if possible.
Problem 79
Perform each operation, if possible.
Problem 81
Perform each operation, if possible.
Problem 83
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Problem 85
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
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