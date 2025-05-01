Problem 25
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
6x - 3y - 4 = 0
3x + 6y - 7= 0
Problem 27
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
2x - y = 6
4x - 2y = 0
Problem 29
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
(3/8)x - (1/2)y = 7/8
-6x + 8y = -14
Problem 31
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
x + y - 5z = -18
3x - 3y + z = 6
x + 3y - 2z = -13
Problem 1
What is the value of ?
Problem 3
What expression in x represents ?
Problem 7
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 9
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 11
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 13
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 15
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 17
Find the cofactor of each element in the second row of each matrix.
Problem 19
Find the cofactor of each element in the second row of each matrix.
Problem 21
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 23
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 25
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 27
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 47
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 53
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 57
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 59
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 63
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
x + y = 4
2x - y = 2
Problem 65
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
4x + 3y = -7
2x + 3y = -11
Problem 75
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
2x - y + 4z = -2
3x + 2y - z = -3
x + 4y - 2z = 17
Problem 77
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
x + 2y + 3z = 4
4x + 3y + 2z = 1
-x - 2y - 3z = 0
Problem 79
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
-2x - 2y + 3z = 4
5x + 7y - z = 2
2x + 2y - 3z = -4
Problem 1
Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. The following nonlinear system has two solutions, one of which is (3,____).
x + y = 7
x2 + y2 = 25
Problem 3
Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. The following nonlinear system has two solutions, one of which is (___, 3).
2x + y = 1
x2 + y2 = 10
Problem 5
Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. If we want to solve the following nonlinear system by substitution and we decide to solve equation (2) for y, what will be the resulting equation when the substitution is made into equation (1)?
x2 + y = 2 (1)
x - y = 0 (2)
Problem 8
Verify that the points of intersection specified on the graph of each nonlinear system are solutions of the system by substituting directly into both equations.
2x2 = 3y + 23
y = 2x - 5
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
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