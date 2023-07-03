Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of Linear Equations in Two VariablesIdentify Systems That Don't Have One Ordered-Pair Solution
1:46 minutes
Problem 31
Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations. State whether it is an inconsistent system or has infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with x arbitrary. See Examples 3 and 4. 9x - 5y = 1 -18x + 10y = 1

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
9:46m

Watch next

Master Solving a Dependent System of Linear Equations involving 3 Variables with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT

Start learning
09:46
Solving a Dependent System of Linear Equations involving 3 Variables
patrickJMT
150
03:43
Systems of Linear Equations - Inconsistent Systems Using Elimination by Addition - Example 1
patrickJMT
78
04:02
Systems of Linear Equations - Inconsistent Systems Using Elimination by Addition - Example 2
patrickJMT
82
02:36
Linear System of Equations with Infinitely Many Solutions
patrickJMT
232
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.