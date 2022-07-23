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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 27
Chapter 6, Problem 27

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. 1/(x(2x + 1)(3x2 + 4))

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Identify the denominator factors of the rational expression \(\frac{1}{x(2x + 1)(3x^2 + 4)}\). Here, the factors are \(x\), \(2x + 1\), and \(3x^2 + 4\). Note that \(x\) and \(2x + 1\) are linear factors, while \(3x^2 + 4\) is an irreducible quadratic factor.
Set up the partial fraction decomposition form. For each linear factor, assign a constant numerator, and for the irreducible quadratic factor, assign a linear numerator. So, write the decomposition as: \(\frac{1}{x(2x + 1)(3x^2 + 4)} = \frac{A}{x} + \frac{B}{2x + 1} + \frac{Cx + D}{3x^2 + 4}\), where \(A\), \(B\), \(C\), and \(D\) are constants to be determined.
Multiply both sides of the equation by the common denominator \(x(2x + 1)(3x^2 + 4)\) to clear the denominators. This gives: \(1 = A(2x + 1)(3x^2 + 4) + B x (3x^2 + 4) + (Cx + D) x (2x + 1)\).
Expand the right-hand side by distributing each term carefully. This involves multiplying polynomials and combining like terms to express the right side as a polynomial in powers of \(x\).
Equate the coefficients of corresponding powers of \(x\) on both sides of the equation. This will give a system of linear equations in terms of \(A\), \(B\), \(C\), and \(D\). Solve this system to find the values of these constants, completing the partial fraction decomposition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition is a method used to express a complex rational expression as a sum of simpler fractions. This technique is especially useful for integrating rational functions or solving algebraic equations. It involves breaking down the denominator into factors and assigning unknown constants to each fraction.
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Decomposition of Functions

Types of Factors in the Denominator

Understanding the types of factors in the denominator is crucial. Linear factors (like x or 2x + 1) correspond to terms with constants in the numerator, while irreducible quadratic factors (like 3x^2 + 4) require linear expressions in the numerator. Recognizing these helps set up the correct form for the decomposition.
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Rationalizing Denominators

Solving for Unknown Coefficients

After setting up the partial fractions, the next step is to find the unknown coefficients by multiplying both sides by the common denominator and equating coefficients of like terms. This often involves substituting convenient values of x or comparing coefficients to form a system of equations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.

x2+2y2=9 x^2 + 2y^2 = 9

x2+y2=25x^2+y^2=25

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Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. y ≤ log(x - 1) - 2

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Textbook Question

Solve each system, using the method indicated.

3x + y = -7

x - y = -5 (Gaussian elimination)

758
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Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference, if possible.

[692413]+[825634]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 6 & -9 & 2 \\ 4 & 1 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] + \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -8 & 2 & 5 \\ 6 & -3 & 4 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.

x/2+ y/3 = 4

3x/2+3y/2 = 15

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.[224260335]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 2 & 2 & -4 \\2 & 6 & 0 \\-3 & -3 & 5 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

596
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