Graph each inequality. y ≤ log(x - 1) - 2

Textbook Question
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
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Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Solve each system, using the method indicated.
3x + y = -7
x - y = -5 (Gaussian elimination)
Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Solve each system, using the method indicated.
x - z = -3
y + z = 6
2x - 3z = -9 (Gauss-Jordan)
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
x/2+ y/3 = 4
3x/2+3y/2 = 15
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. 1/(x(2x + 1)(3x2 + 4))