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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 29
Chapter 6, Problem 29

Solve each system, using the method indicated.
x - z = -3
y + z = 6
2x - 3z = -9 (Gauss-Jordan)

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1
Write the system of equations as an augmented matrix. The system is: \(x - z = -3\) \(y + z = 6\) \(2x - 3z = -9\) The variables are \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\), so the augmented matrix is: \[\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 0 & -1 & | & -3 \\ 0 & 1 & 1 & | & 6 \\ 2 & 0 & -3 & | & -9 \end{bmatrix}\]
Use row operations to get a leading 1 in the first row, first column (which is already done), and then eliminate the \(x\)-term from the third row by replacing row 3 with (row 3) - 2*(row 1). This will create a zero in the first column of the third row.
Next, focus on the third row to get a leading 1 in the \(z\)-column. You may need to multiply the third row by the reciprocal of the coefficient of \(z\) in that row to achieve this.
Use the third row to eliminate the \(z\)-terms from the first and second rows by appropriate row operations, aiming to get zeros above and below the leading 1 in the \(z\)-column.
Finally, ensure that the second row has a leading 1 in the \(y\)-column and eliminate any other terms in that column from the other rows. After these steps, the matrix should be in reduced row echelon form, from which you can read off the solutions for \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to interpret and set up these systems is essential before applying any solution method.
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Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Gauss-Jordan Elimination Method

Gauss-Jordan elimination is a systematic procedure to solve systems of linear equations by transforming the augmented matrix into reduced row-echelon form. This method simplifies the system to directly read off the solutions for each variable, making it efficient for solving multiple equations.
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Matrix Representation of Systems

Representing a system of linear equations as an augmented matrix organizes coefficients and constants in a compact form. This matrix form is crucial for applying row operations in Gauss-Jordan elimination, facilitating systematic manipulation to solve the system.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.

x2+2y2=9 x^2 + 2y^2 = 9

x2+y2=25x^2+y^2=25

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Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. y ≤ log(x - 1) - 2

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Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference, if possible.

[246]+[246]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 2 & 4 & 6 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] + \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -2 \\ -4 \\ -6 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.

(2x-1)/3 + (y+2)/4 = 4

(x+3)/2 - (x-y)/2 = 3

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Textbook Question

Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.

x/2+ y/3 = 4

3x/2+3y/2 = 15

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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (2x5 + 3x4 - 3x3 - 2x2 + x)/(2x2 + 5x + 2)

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