Textbook Question
Given , and , find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. AB
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Given , and , find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. AB
Perform each operation, if possible.
Solve each system. (Hint: In Exercises 69–72, let and .)
Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order.
y = | x - 1 |
y = x2 - 4
How is the graph of y = | x - 1 | obtained by transforming the graph of y = | x |?
Perform each operation, if possible.
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
2x - y + 4z = -2
3x + 2y - z = -3
x + 4y - 2z = 17