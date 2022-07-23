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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 18
Chapter 6, Problem 18

Graph each inequality. 2x > 3 - 4y

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1
Start by rewriting the inequality to isolate the variable y on one side. Given the inequality: \(2x > 3 - 4y\), subtract 3 from both sides to get: \(2x - 3 > -4y\).
Next, divide both sides of the inequality by -4 to solve for y. Remember, when dividing by a negative number, the inequality sign reverses. So, dividing by -4 gives: \(\frac{2x - 3}{-4} < y\).
Simplify the expression for y: \(y > \frac{3 - 2x}{4}\) (rewriting the inequality in a more standard form). This is the boundary line for the inequality.
Graph the boundary line \(y = \frac{3 - 2x}{4}\). Since the original inequality is strict (no equal sign), use a dashed line to indicate that points on the line are not included in the solution.
Determine which side of the boundary line to shade by testing a point not on the line, such as the origin (0,0). Substitute into the inequality \(2x > 3 - 4y\) and check if it holds true. Shade the region that satisfies the inequality accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequalities in Two Variables

An inequality involving two variables, like x and y, represents a region in the coordinate plane rather than just points. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these inequalities is essential for graphing the solution set.
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Equations with Two Variables

Rearranging Inequalities into Slope-Intercept Form

To graph an inequality, it helps to rewrite it in the form y < mx + b or y > mx + b. This involves isolating y on one side, which clarifies the boundary line's slope and intercept, making it easier to plot.
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Graphing the Boundary Line and Shading the Solution Region

The boundary line is graphed using the equality version of the inequality. Depending on the inequality sign, the line is solid (≤ or ≥) or dashed (< or >). The solution region is shaded on the side where the inequality holds true.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. x ≤ 3

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Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.

y=x2+6x+9y=x^2+6x+9

x+2y=2x+2y=-2

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Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components.

y = x2 - 2x + 1

x - 3y = -1

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Textbook Question

Find the cofactor of each element in the second row of each matrix.

[201120421]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -2 & 0 & 1 \\ 1 & 2 & 0 \\ 4 & 2 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.

4x + y = -23

x - 2y = -17

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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (2x + 1)/(x + 2)^3

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