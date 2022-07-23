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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 18
Chapter 6, Problem 18

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
y=x2+6x+9y=x^2+6x+9
x+2y=2x+2y=-2

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1
Start with the given system of equations: \(y = x^{2} + 6x + 9\) and \(x + 2y = -2\).
Substitute the expression for \(y\) from the first equation into the second equation to eliminate \(y\). This gives: \(x + 2(x^{2} + 6x + 9) = -2\).
Expand and simplify the equation: \(x + 2x^{2} + 12x + 18 = -2\). Combine like terms to get a quadratic equation in terms of \(x\).
Bring all terms to one side to set the quadratic equation equal to zero: \(2x^{2} + 13x + 20 = 0\).
Solve the quadratic equation using the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^{2} - 4ac}}{2a}\), where \(a = 2\), \(b = 13\), and \(c = 20\). After finding the values of \(x\), substitute each back into the original equation for \(y\) to find the corresponding \(y\) values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nonlinear Systems of Equations

A nonlinear system involves at least one equation that is not linear, such as quadratic or higher-degree polynomials. Solving these systems requires methods beyond simple substitution or elimination used for linear systems, often involving substitution of one equation into another to reduce the system to a single-variable equation.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method involves solving one equation for one variable and substituting that expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, which can then be solved using algebraic techniques, including factoring or the quadratic formula.
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Complex Solutions

When solving polynomial equations, solutions may include complex numbers if the discriminant is negative. Complex solutions have a real part and an imaginary part, and it is important to include these when the problem specifies all solutions, not just real ones.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the cofactor of each element in the second row of each matrix.

[121232141]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 2 & -1 \\ 2 & 3 & -2 \\ -1 & 4 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. x ≤ 3

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Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components.

y = x2 - 2x + 1

x - 3y = -1

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Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. 2x > 3 - 4y

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Textbook Question

Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.

4x + y = -23

x - 2y = -17

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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (2x + 1)/(x + 2)^3

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