Graph each inequality. x2 + (y + 3)2 ≤ 16

Textbook Question
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (3x - 2)/((x + 4)(3x2 + 1))
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Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (3x - 2)/((x + 4)(3x2 + 1))
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Solve each system, using the method indicated.
5x + 2y = -10
3x - 5y = -6 (Gauss-Jordan)
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
6x + 7y + 2 = 0
7x - 6y - 26 = 0
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Evaluate each determinant.