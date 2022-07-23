Textbook Question
Determine the system of equations illustrated in each graph. Write equations in standard form.
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Determine the system of equations illustrated in each graph. Write equations in standard form.
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components.
3x2 - y2 = 11
xy = 12
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
3x + 5y ≤ 15
x2 + y2 < 9
Evaluate each determinant.
Find each sum or difference, if possible. See Examples 2 and 3.
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (4x2 - 3x - 4)/(x3 + x2 - 2x)