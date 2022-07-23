Step 4: Determine the solution region for each inequality by testing a point not on the line (commonly the origin (0,0) if it is not on the line). For \(y > -4x + 8\), check if (0,0) satisfies the inequality: \(0 > -4(0) + 8\) which is \(0 > 8\) (false), so shade the region opposite to where (0,0) lies. For \(y > 6x - 2\), check (0,0): \(0 > 6(0) - 2\) which is \(0 > -2\) (true), so shade the side containing (0,0).