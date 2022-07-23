Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 39
Chapter 6, Problem 39

Evaluate each determinant.
123403512\(\begin{vmatrix}\)-1 & 2 & 3\\ 4 & 0 & 3\\ 5 & -1 & 2\(\end{vmatrix}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the size of the matrix for which you need to evaluate the determinant (e.g., 2x2, 3x3, etc.). The method depends on the matrix size.
For a 2x2 matrix \(\begin{bmatrix} a & b \\ c & d \end{bmatrix}\), use the formula for the determinant: \(\det = ad - bc\).
For a 3x3 matrix \(\begin{bmatrix} a & b & c \\ d & e & f \\ g & h & i \end{bmatrix}\), apply the rule of Sarrus or cofactor expansion to find the determinant.
If using cofactor expansion for a 3x3 matrix, select a row or column, then calculate the sum of each element multiplied by its cofactor: \(\det = a(ei - fh) - b(di - fg) + c(dh - eg)\).
After setting up the determinant expression, simplify the arithmetic step-by-step to find the determinant value.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Determinant of a Matrix

The determinant is a scalar value computed from a square matrix that provides important properties about the matrix, such as invertibility. It is calculated using specific rules depending on the matrix size, like the product of diagonal elements for 2x2 matrices or expansion by minors for larger matrices.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:36
Determinants of 2×2 Matrices

Properties of Determinants

Determinants have properties that simplify calculations, such as the determinant of a product equals the product of determinants, and swapping two rows changes the sign of the determinant. Understanding these properties helps in efficiently evaluating determinants without full expansion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:36
Determinants of 2×2 Matrices

Methods for Evaluating Determinants

Common methods include direct formula application for 2x2 or 3x3 matrices, cofactor expansion (expansion by minors), and row reduction to upper triangular form. Choosing the right method depends on matrix size and complexity to simplify the evaluation process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:36
Determinants of 2×2 Matrices
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components.

3x2 - y2 = 11

xy = 12

564
views
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

2x + y > 2

x - 3y < 6

622
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference, if possible.

[342588][23925732]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) \(\sqrt{3}\) & -4 \\ 2 & -\(\sqrt{5}\) \\ -8 & \(\sqrt{8}\) \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] - \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 2\(\sqrt{3}\) & 9 \\ -2 & \(\sqrt{5}\) \\ -7 & 3\(\sqrt{2}\) \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

81
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference, if possible. See Examples 2 and 3.

827
views
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

x + y ≥ 0

2x - y ≥ 3

519
views
Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (4x2 - 3x - 4)/(x3 + x2 - 2x)

638
views