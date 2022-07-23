Textbook Question
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
3x + 5y ≤ 15
x2 + y2 < 9
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Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
3x + 5y ≤ 15
x2 + y2 < 9
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
2x + y > 2
x - 3y < 6
Evaluate each determinant.
Find each sum or difference, if possible. See Examples 2 and 3.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
x + y ≥ 0
2x - y ≥ 3
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (4x2 - 3x - 4)/(x3 + x2 - 2x)