Textbook Question
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components.
3x2 - y2 = 11
xy = 12
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Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components.
3x2 - y2 = 11
xy = 12
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
2x + y > 2
x - 3y < 6
Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components.
2xy + 1 = 0
x + 16y = 2
Evaluate each determinant.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
x + y ≥ 0
2x - y ≥ 3